Williston Barracks / DUI, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A102414

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 29, 2021 / 2033 hours

STREET: Warren Road

TOWN: Eden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear, good, light

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Burnor

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Santa Fe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major Disabling

INJURIES: Major but Non-Life-Threatening

HOSPITAL: Copley Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Warren Road in the Town of Eden. The vehicle was identified as a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe and the operator identified as Christopher Burnor of Eden, Vermont. After further investigation, Burnor was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a criminally suspended license. He and his passenger were transported to Copley Hospital for suspected injuries. Burnor was later transferred to The University of Vermont Medical Center for further care. The crash is still under investigation.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint __pending____________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED – LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n//a

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2021 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.