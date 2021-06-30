Williston Barracks / DUI, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A102414
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 29, 2021 / 2033 hours
STREET: Warren Road
TOWN: Eden
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear, good, light
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christopher Burnor
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Santa Fe
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major Disabling
INJURIES: Major but Non-Life-Threatening
HOSPITAL: Copley Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Warren Road in the Town of Eden. The vehicle was identified as a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe and the operator identified as Christopher Burnor of Eden, Vermont. After further investigation, Burnor was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a criminally suspended license. He and his passenger were transported to Copley Hospital for suspected injuries. Burnor was later transferred to The University of Vermont Medical Center for further care. The crash is still under investigation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint __pending____________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED – LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n//a
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2021 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.