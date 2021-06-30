Lingerie Fighting Championships Partners With Boston Diamonds & Bling as Official Fight of the Night Sponsor
Top fighters to receive blinged out custom jewelry
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY)
We’re fans of the fighters and are happy to help make their Sturgis experience a memorable one.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today that they have partnered with Boston Diamonds & Bling as the Fight of the Night sponsor at each of their 3 upcoming events at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Brookline, MA jeweler is hard at work creating beautiful custom pendants that will be awarded to the fighters judged to have had the most exciting fight of the night by viewers.
— Liana Rubinov
“We’re very excited to have Boston Diamonds & Bling joining us in Sturgis,” LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly says. “And I know our fighters are going to really appreciate the recognition for a job well done.”
Boston Diamonds & Bling is a family run business founded by Avi and Liana Rubinov that started as a local watch maker in the heart of Brookline Village in 1995. Since then they’ve grown into one of the area’s most prestigious jewelers, renowned for their beautiful custom designs.
“When we heard LFC was returning to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally we wanted to be involved,” co-founder and CEO Liana Rubinov explains. “We’re fans of the fighters and are happy to help make their Sturgis experience a memorable one.”
Boston Diamonds & Bling are no strangers to the entertainment industry having created specialized custom pieces for many big names in the hip hop industry including Shoreline Mafia and Pi’erre Bourne. Recently they worked with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown creating a spectacular blinged out ‘Juice’ piece.
“We are looking forward to creating some specialized sexy bling for the girls of LFC and their fans,” Rubinov adds.
Near the end of each event, fans will get to vote on which fight was Fight of the Night material. Both combatants from that fight will be called back into the ring to receive a beautiful necklace to mark the occasion. And one lucky fan each night will be drawn at random to receive a matching pendant and chain.
“It’s been fascinating watching the process of the jewelry being made,” Donnelly says. “They’re going to be amazing.”
Donnelly and Rubinov are also working on a line of LFC inspired jewelry that will be made available on the league’s site. Watch for a release date as they will sell out very quickly.
The LFC events will take place at the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip for their 40th anniversary. They will also be live streamed on Pay-Per-View at https://lingeriefc.com/lfc-sturgis/ so don’t miss your opportunity to vote for Fight of the Night.
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.
For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.
About Boston Diamonds & Bling
Boston Diamonds & Bling is a jeweler located in Brookline, MA that specializes in creating custom jewelry including wedding rings. It is a subsidiary of Village Watch Center. In addition to a physical store they also ship all over the world at www.bostondiamondsandbling.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates” or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the Company’s ability to deliver the content as described in this press release, to generate revenue from the agreement described in this press release and to enter into distribution agreements with cable and satellite systems with sufficient viewership to generate revenue from the program.
The public filings of LFC may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. LFC cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, LFC does not undertake, and LFC specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.
Shaun Donnelly
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
+1 702-505-0743
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LFC20 Sizzle Reel