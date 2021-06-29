Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 100 Block of Carroll Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the 100 block of Carroll Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:35 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was standing near their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect snatched the vehicle keys from the victim. The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. . Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.