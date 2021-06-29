Acclaimed Realtor, Scott Aurich, Recognized by The 2021 Real Trends & The Wall Street Journal

Scott Aurich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent Realtor and Broker Associate at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, Scott Aurich, is adding another accolade from his peers to his already impressive list of career accomplishments. Aurich has just been recognized by the 2021 Real Trends & The Wall Street Journal “The Thousand Rankings” again in back to back years. In the rankings, Sotheby’s International Realty once again ranked number one in the Individuals by Sales Volume category, accounting for 20% of the list. Aurich himself placed in the top 100 for Individual Sales Volume.

“My decision to partner with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty has provided unmatched opportunities offering my clients global exposure for their listings as well as access to a highly selected buyer pool, the results of which have continued to place me among the top Realtors in the United States,” states Scott Aurich. “This year, I am proud to have ranked in the top 100 on the 2021 WSJ/Real Trends Report of the top real estate professionals in the nation.”

It appears that these feats are not going unnoticed from his colleagues over at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty as they have congratulated and praised him as well. “Congratulations on your ranking on the 2021 Real Trends ‘The Thousand’ report as one of the top 100 realtors in the United States and the #1 realtor in Coronado. Your dedication to your clients and our company helped us grow Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty into one of the top real estate companies in San Diego and I would like to personally thank you for your support over the last 10 years. You are a credit to a profession, an integral part of our company, and an invaluable resource for buyers and sellers. Cheers to your continued growth and success,” stated Brian Arrington, founder and CEO of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

Scott Aurich is adamant that he could not do this alone and states his achievement could not be possible without Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty. “I attribute much of this success to Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty marketing platform and global network, which enables me to collaborate with agents around the country and Mexico, resulting in several successful transactions in our market. Additionally, to my team of exceptional associates including Shelly Klessinger, who has been with me since 2008. Most importantly, I could not achieve this without my clients who have trusted me with handling one of the biggest decisions they make, to which I owe anything and everything I have achieved. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and I hope to be there if you ever need me,” Scott Aurich concludes.

Scott has over thirty years of diverse real estate sales experience. He has also developed single-family subdivisions, custom homes, luxury condominiums, and affordable housing. This extensive background in sales and development provides his clients with insights into what potential a property may have. Beginning in Residential Sales with his family's real estate business then owning and operating one of the more successful real estate brokerages in Coronado, California, Scott has been helping buy and sell real estate in Coronado since 1989.

Primarily focused on brokerage and development in Coronado, Scott has built a reputation for getting the job done. From representing buyers and sellers to negotiating with the city government, regarding development of subsidized affordable housing, Scott proves in every transaction he knows what he is doing and stands behind his work.

He is active in the community and sells Coronado as the greatest place to live on earth, which comes from Scott's heart. He is a past president of the Coronado Association of Realtors and last year was voted Co-Realtor of the Year, and remains dedicated to creating an excellent working relationship amongst all of the Brokers and Agents on the Island.

