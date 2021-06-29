Executive Leadership Seminar & Benchmarking Tour of Rockline Industries
Scheduled for September 2021ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders looking to increase employee engagement, redefine organizational accountability and deliver bottom-line results will want to attend the Executive Leadership Seminar and Benchmarking Plant Tour of Rockline Industries. This event will be held in Springdale, AR on September 14 and 15, 2021.
At the Executive Leadership Seminar conducted by Shane Yount, president of Competitive Solutions Inc., participants will learn how to build and use non-negotiable processes to fully realize the potential of their workforce. These processes help to create a teamwork driven culture of clear business focus, a sustained sense of urgency, and stronger team accountability. By utilizing Process Based Leadership®, attendees will be able to reinvent and sustain their new, successful culture.
During the benchmarking tour, attendees will go behind-the-scenes at Rockline Industries in Springdale, AR to see a nearly 500,000 square foot facility working 24/7 to satisfy a growing North American demand in retail private label wet wipes. The Springdale plant is a world class facility dedicated to continuous improvement and the volumetric leader of Rockline’s eight worldwide manufacturing facilities. In the 10 years since Rockline Industries has implemented Process Based Leadership, the plant size has doubled capacity, significantly increased production, and improved efficiencies, all while maintaining an impressive culture of safety. The Arkansas Department of Labor has recognized Rockline Springdale, AR with an award for exceptional safety with an achievement of 13 MILLION safe work hours without a lost time accident. This impressive milestone puts Rockline Industries, Springdale AR as an elite company, as this milestone has only been achieved by only a handful of companies.
Participants will have the unique opportunity to witness Rockline’s standardized communication process for reviewing scorecard metrics, action plans, and pass up/pass down of critical information as it’s cascaded at each level throughout the organization. Senior Plant Staff will host a special presentation showcasing how Process Based Leadership® transformed their culture. According to Joel Slank, NWA General Manager at Rockline Industries, “There is clarity throughout our strategy and clarity throughout our metrics. Everybody wants to win. You know if you’re winning or losing purely by your scorecard.”
For registration information and details about the Competitive Solutions Leadership Seminar and Plant Tour of Rockline Industries, visit the website.
About Competitive Solutions, Inc.: Since 1991, Competitive Solutions, Inc. (CSI) has been helping organizations improve communication, drive robust and relevant performance metrics, and create cultures of accountability and engagement within all organizational levels using their proven methodology, Process Based Leadership®
