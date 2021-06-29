Offender Cook Absconds from ELC

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Avery County. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Oscar Cook (#0085998) is a 58-year-old white male who stands 6’1” tall and weighs 230 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has scars on his back, both arms and right leg. He has a tattoo on his left arm reading Cook, Fredia, Keisha, Amartion, Oscar III. He also has a tattoo of a rose on his right arm and a tattoo of a bull on his right shoulder.

Cook was serving active sentences for Habitual Felon, Larceny over $1,000 and Possession with the Intent to Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance. He had a projected release date of July 2, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.