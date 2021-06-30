CRAVEY REAL ESTATE SERVICES, INC. IS NOW LEASING FORMER WELLS FARGO BANK BUILDING
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. has been awarded the exclusive leasing for the former Wells Fargo Building located at 615 N Upper Broadway, Corpus Christi, TX 78401. The 304,035 square-foot office tower soars amongst a backdrop of the enticing Corpus Christi Bay, providing enticing views of the Bay. The building’s wide-open, atrium-style lobby welcomes visitors and tenants with an attractive blend of polished marble floors and suspended acoustical tile ceilings. Measuring approximately 15,000 square feet, the floor plates are larger than the market average floor plate size in the central business district. The office tower has multiple second generation footprints of which are move in ready. The building's design is well suited to accommodate both partial floor tenancies and multiple floor users. The property offers common area amenities such as Conference & Meeting rooms, workout facilities and dining. Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. associate, Chandler Moreau handles the leasing for the office tower.
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.
