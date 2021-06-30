Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,710 in the last 365 days.

CRAVEY REAL ESTATE SERVICES, INC. IS NOW LEASING FORMER WELLS FARGO BANK BUILDING

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. has been awarded the exclusive leasing for the former Wells Fargo Building located at 615 N Upper Broadway, Corpus Christi, TX 78401. The 304,035 square-foot office tower soars amongst a backdrop of the enticing Corpus Christi Bay, providing enticing views of the Bay. The building’s wide-open, atrium-style lobby welcomes visitors and tenants with an attractive blend of polished marble floors and suspended acoustical tile ceilings. Measuring approximately 15,000 square feet, the floor plates are larger than the market average floor plate size in the central business district. The office tower has multiple second generation footprints of which are move in ready. The building's design is well suited to accommodate both partial floor tenancies and multiple floor users. The property offers common area amenities such as Conference & Meeting rooms, workout facilities and dining. Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. associate, Chandler Moreau handles the leasing for the office tower.

About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.

Matthew Cravey
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
email us here

You just read:

CRAVEY REAL ESTATE SERVICES, INC. IS NOW LEASING FORMER WELLS FARGO BANK BUILDING

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.