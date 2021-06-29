Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,893 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on Chairman of Santee Cooper's Board of Directors Confirmation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Peter M. McCoy, Jr. as the next chairman of Santee Cooper's Board of Directors: 

“As U.S. Attorney for the State of South Carolina, Peter McCoy did not shy away from a challenge, taking on fraud, civil wrongdoing, and public corruption head-on,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “His commitment and experience in fighting corruption on behalf of taxpayers makes him poised to lead and ultimately change the culture of Santee Cooper. I have complete confidence in his willingness and ability to bring much needed transparency and accountability to Santee Cooper, and know that he will always do what is in the best interest of all South Carolinians.”

Governor McMaster nominated McCoy to serve as chairman in April.

You just read:

Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on Chairman of Santee Cooper's Board of Directors Confirmation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.