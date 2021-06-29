Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on Chairman of Santee Cooper's Board of Directors Confirmation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Peter M. McCoy, Jr. as the next chairman of Santee Cooper's Board of Directors:

“As U.S. Attorney for the State of South Carolina, Peter McCoy did not shy away from a challenge, taking on fraud, civil wrongdoing, and public corruption head-on,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “His commitment and experience in fighting corruption on behalf of taxpayers makes him poised to lead and ultimately change the culture of Santee Cooper. I have complete confidence in his willingness and ability to bring much needed transparency and accountability to Santee Cooper, and know that he will always do what is in the best interest of all South Carolinians.”

Governor McMaster nominated McCoy to serve as chairman in April.