Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on S.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Confirmation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Harry M. Lightsey III as the next secretary of the South Carolina Department of Commerce:

“Secretary Lightsey joins the South Carolina Department of Commerce with years of experience leading major corporations in South Carolina and across the country,” said Governor Henry McMaster. "His leadership skills and proven track record will make for a seamless transition in continuing the mission and building upon the success of South Carolina’s economic development efforts.”

Governor McMaster nominated Lightsey to serve as secretary this month.

-###-