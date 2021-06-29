Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,893 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on S.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Confirmation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Harry M. Lightsey III as the next secretary of the South Carolina Department of Commerce: 

“Secretary Lightsey joins the South Carolina Department of Commerce with years of experience leading major corporations in South Carolina and across the country,” said Governor Henry McMaster. "His leadership skills and proven track record will make for a seamless transition in continuing the mission and building upon the success of South Carolina’s economic development efforts.”

Governor McMaster nominated Lightsey to serve as secretary this month

-###-

You just read:

Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on S.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Confirmation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.