Royalton Barracks / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21B202000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Aimee Nolan

STATION: Troop B East Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: About 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 235 ODonnel Farm Road, Sharon, Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

VICTIM: John K. Sears

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

A man performing logging work at a private residence in the town of Sharon has died following an accident Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Initial investigation has determined that the victim, John K. Sears, 64, of Sharon, had felled a tree and was cutting it into sections at about 3 p.m. Saturday when an apparent malfunction occurred involving the safety system on a winch cable that was securing the log. The malfunction released tension on the cable and allowed the log to roll, striking Sears. He suffered critical injuries to his head and torso and was pronounced deceased on scene by first responding rescue crews.

The death appears to have been an accident and is not considered suspicious.

- 30 -