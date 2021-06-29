Royalton Barracks / Death investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21B202000
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Aimee Nolan
STATION: Troop B East Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: About 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: 235 ODonnel Farm Road, Sharon, Vermont
INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation
VICTIM: John K. Sears
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
A man performing logging work at a private residence in the town of Sharon has died following an accident Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Initial investigation has determined that the victim, John K. Sears, 64, of Sharon, had felled a tree and was cutting it into sections at about 3 p.m. Saturday when an apparent malfunction occurred involving the safety system on a winch cable that was securing the log. The malfunction released tension on the cable and allowed the log to roll, striking Sears. He suffered critical injuries to his head and torso and was pronounced deceased on scene by first responding rescue crews.
The death appears to have been an accident and is not considered suspicious.
- 30 -