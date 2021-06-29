Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,891 in the last 365 days.

For Immediate Release: Startup Technology Services Company Slycedata Corp. Completes Inaugural Financing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second Equity Financing Underway as Tech Company Continues to Grow

SlyceData Corp. a startup technology services company for the investment management industry, has officially commenced operations with the conclusion of its seed round of financing. The Company is now preparing its second equity financing with a target capital raise of $3-$5mill by end of year.

"This second round should secure our growth and expansion of operations for the next 18 months, as we continue to sign up some of the world’s largest asset managers as clients." said Chris Harrison, SlyceData Corp. Co-Founder and CEO. " We're projecting a post-financing valuation in 2021 of around $8-10 million, having just incorporated a few months ago.”

SlyceData owns proprietary technology that automates the ingestion and management of financial datasets for investment researchers. According to Harrison, asset manager’s data spend increased 200% over the past three years as available information sources grow exponentially, leaving researchers drowning in data preparation.

“Our technology automates what is now a manual task, accelerating the research process and driving returns. There’s no other proven vendor-agnostic solution on the market.” according to Harrison. “We are excited about the future.”

About SlyceData
SlyceData is a startup technology services company for the Investment Management Industry. Its data platform evolved from technologies developed over the past seven years by a group of financial data experts and investment management veterans. The Company is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey and represented by CarusoCounsel LLC. www.slycedata.com.

Contact:
Chris Harrison
CEO, SlyceData Corp

(805) 702-3180 | (732) 915-3050

chris@slycedata.com

www.slycedata.com | www.linkedin.com/in/SlyceData

SlyceData Corp 331 Newman Springs Road , Building 1 - 4th Floor - Suite 143, Red Bank, NJ. 07701

Media Contact: Ryan McCormick
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
email us here

You just read:

For Immediate Release: Startup Technology Services Company Slycedata Corp. Completes Inaugural Financing

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.