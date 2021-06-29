For Immediate Release: Startup Technology Services Company Slycedata Corp. Completes Inaugural Financing
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second Equity Financing Underway as Tech Company Continues to Grow
SlyceData Corp. a startup technology services company for the investment management industry, has officially commenced operations with the conclusion of its seed round of financing. The Company is now preparing its second equity financing with a target capital raise of $3-$5mill by end of year.
"This second round should secure our growth and expansion of operations for the next 18 months, as we continue to sign up some of the world’s largest asset managers as clients." said Chris Harrison, SlyceData Corp. Co-Founder and CEO. " We're projecting a post-financing valuation in 2021 of around $8-10 million, having just incorporated a few months ago.”
SlyceData owns proprietary technology that automates the ingestion and management of financial datasets for investment researchers. According to Harrison, asset manager’s data spend increased 200% over the past three years as available information sources grow exponentially, leaving researchers drowning in data preparation.
“Our technology automates what is now a manual task, accelerating the research process and driving returns. There’s no other proven vendor-agnostic solution on the market.” according to Harrison. “We are excited about the future.”
About SlyceData
SlyceData is a startup technology services company for the Investment Management Industry. Its data platform evolved from technologies developed over the past seven years by a group of financial data experts and investment management veterans. The Company is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey and represented by CarusoCounsel LLC. www.slycedata.com.
Contact:
Chris Harrison
CEO, SlyceData Corp
