West Section of Katy Trail State Park and Rock Island Spur host public information meeting July 12

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 29, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting about the West Section of Katy Trail State Park and the Rock Island Spur on Monday, July 12. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Windsor Trailhead.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations. Representatives from the park will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

The Rock Island Spur of Katy Trail State Park is a 47.5-mile trail that stretches through the heart of west-central Missouri. At Windsor, the trail connects to the 240-mile stretch of the Katy Trail that goes between Clinton to the west and Machens to the east in St. Charles County.

The Windsor Trailhead is located at mile marker 248. For more information about the meeting, call 660-563-2463.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

