The Saudi Tourism Authority launches the Saudi Summer Program 2021
‘Summer Vibes’ presents 500 tourist packages through more than 250 partners across 11 destinationsRIYADH, KSA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Tourism Authority has announced the launch of its Saudi Summer Program 2021, ‘Summer Vibes’. Running across 11 destinations from June 24 until the end of September, ‘Summer Vibes’ will offer more than 500 tourist experiences through the Visit Saudi platform with 250 private sector partners. The summer destinations are the best Saudi has to offer, rich in natural diversity and a bustling atmosphere, perfect for families, couples, group trips and solo travelers.
The ‘Summer Vibes’ program targets tourists from both within and outside the Kingdom and showcases the best summer weather destinations from the shores of Jeddah and Yanbu to Umluj and King Abdullah Economic City, to the colder mountain regions of Taif, Al Baha and Asir. Experiences can also be enjoyed across the historical and heritage areas of Tabuk, AlUla and Al-Ahsa and the Kingdom’s beating heart, Riyadh.
All information is available to view on the Visit Saudi website and phone app (search ‘Visit Saudi’ in the app store), with details available in several languages. Tourists can also contact the Tourist Care Center (930) and speak to the dedicated team working around the clock to answer all inquiries and comments.
On this occasion, His Excellency the Minister of Tourism, Mr. Ahmed Al Khateeb, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said:
“The launch of the Saudi Summer Program this year highlights the determination of the tourism sector in the Kingdom, despite the ongoing challenges facing the global tourism sector, to edge closer to achieving our ambitious goals.”
His Excellency the Minister added: “In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which seeks to cement Saudi’s position as one of the most important tourist destinations in the region, the launch of the Saudi Summer program is a key contributor to strengthening the efforts of the tourism sector, to develop our destinations, provide investment opportunities, create permanent and seasonal jobs to local communities, and contribute to advancing economic and social development in the Kingdom.”
The CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, Mr. Fahd Hamidaddin, commented on the launch of ‘Summer Vibes’:
"Once again, we encourage tourists to explore the diversity of Saudi’s summer destinations, from the clear-water beaches to rugged mountain tops to bustling cities."
The CEO added: "The efforts of the Saudi Tourism Authority are supported by our partners in the public and private sectors and key to the creation, implementation and success of all programs”.
All ‘Summer Vibes’ tourism activities, some of which are presented for the first time in the region, have been created to exceed the expectations of tourists and provide exciting and safe experiences throughout the summer.
