HIPAA compliance solution helps embattled rural hospitals
As rural hospitals continue to face financial pressures, a new risk management tool helps save money.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While ransomware and the Covid crisis have added additional strain on many hospitals, especially rural ones, Cyber Trust Alliance is partnering with TORCH, Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals, to provide a new solution ensuring HIPAA compliance for their 152 rural hospital members.
The Cyber Trust Alliance CEBA cost-saving platform is arriving at a crucial time. Rural hospitals are under unprecedented financial strain, and 121 rural hospitals have closed in the past decade in this country, with more than 20 of them in Texas alone. The CEBA virtual tele-assessment saves managers time and money, gathering all the information and documentation hospitals need to come into compliance without the guesswork or financial burden.
Facts to consider:
89% of healthcare providers have had a data breach since 2017
41% of Americans have had their health data exposed in the last 4 years.
John Henderson, President/CEO of TORCH states, “It’s becoming clear that cyber is the new frontier, and hackers target vulnerabilities for data breaches, so we appreciate the partnership with Cyber Trust Alliance because it is aimed at helping rural hospitals get better while being sensitive to the cost pressure they all face.”
More than five million healthcare entities are required to be HIPAA compliant, but 60% fail to meet minimum requirements. That failure to comply is proving to be a costly decision. A study done by IBM and the Ponemon institute last year found data breaches are 60% more costly to the healthcare industry as compared to other industries, and ForgeRocks’ 2019 Consumer Breach Report found the U.S. health sector is the most targeted by hackers.
“Our focus is not just on helping people get compliant, but making a difference in the industry,” says Randy Steinle, CEO/Co-Founder of Cyber Trust Alliance. Especially in underserved markets, “which are under enormous financial and regulatory pressure, exacerbated by the pandemic and an uptick in cyber-attacks,” Steinle says, noting that 90% of healthcare entities are small to midsize.
TORCH (Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals) www.torchnet.org - is an organization of rural and community hospitals, corporations and interested individuals working together to address the special needs and issues of rural and community hospitals, staff and patients they serve.
Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. www.cybertrustalliance.com - helps organizations and their third-party vendors assess, manage and track cyber security and compliance with regulatory initiatives. Utilizing their proprietary virtual Telassessment technology, CEBA Risk Management software, and national Partner Network, Cyber Trust Alliance makes cyber security and compliance achievable and affordable for businesses of all sizes.
Randy Steinle
Cyber Trust Alliance
+1 512-651-2520
press@cybertrustalliance.com
