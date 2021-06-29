Bidsquare presents Rafael Osona Independence weekend auction begins on July 3rd with 500 lots to choose from.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 100 lots of notable Nantucket Art and Antique Fine Arts shall share the stage with estate Jewelry, Period American, English, and Continental Furnishings and Home Décor, Nantucket Baskets, Sterling Silver, and collectibles in Rafael Osona’s 41st Annual Independence Weekend Auction on 3rd July.
For the Fine Art Collector of Nantucket, the online auction has more than 70 lots of art lots of Robert Stark Jr., Donald Demers, James Cromartie, Joseph McGurl, Frank Corso, John Austin, Illya Kagan, Jan Munro, Jan Plawski, John Austin, Sybil Goldsmith, Robert Perrin, David Lazarus, Joan Albaugh, William Lowe, June Owen, JB Reid, Doris, and Richard Beer to name a few. In addition to the art of Nantucket, there are works by Antonio Jacobsen, Brian Coole, Louis Dodd, Tom Holland, Michael Matthews.
Many great Nantucket Estate includes a work or two by Robert Stark Jr. This sale occurs to him 2 of his results: an iconic oil on canvas "Red Sail with Rainbow Fleet" $ 10,000 / 15,000 next to a canvas from his Irish period with a nozzle. The coast of Ireland.
Four works by the artist Donald Demers include "Sailing lesson" $ 4,000 / 5,000 and "Sailing off Nantucket by Sankaty Light" $ 6,000 / 7,000. Two acrylics by the remarkable James Cromartie show the vision of it from the "Point Point Lighthouse" of Nantucket "$ 3,000 / 5,000 and" Summer Retreat ".
Illya Kagan, a talented Plein-Aire artist and his son of the late modern furniture designer Vladimir Kagan, occupies a court with 2 huge canvases with "Yachting Day Day - Nantucket Harbor" $ 5,000 / 7,000 and "Panoramic view of Nantucket Harbor and Jetties "$ 5,000 / 7,000
Joan Albaugh's oil on canvas "A road to summer" lends the thoughts of the most beautiful days, estimated at $ 3,500 / 4,500.
Estate Jewelry in a range for all pockets includes Bvlgari, Carter, Tiffany & Co. Hermès, Ilias Lalaounis, and Akoya Pearl Necklaces.
Selections of Estate jewelry include two Bvlgari diamond male bracelets in Steel and 18 Quiros Yellow Gold, each stimulated $ 3,000 / 4,000. Vintage Ilias Lalaounis 18K Gold Hercules Knot Dear Bracelet to bring $ 800 / 1,200; A trio of Hermes Enamel estimated $ 500/750; A Tiffany & Co. 18k Yellow Gold Sea Urchin Pin, circa 1960s is expected to bring $1,250/1,750, plus a Cartier 18k Yellow Gold Leopard Ring with Emerald Eyes $600/800. A 14k Gold Nantucket Basket Pendant-necklace with scrimshawed blue hydrangea by island goldsmith Diana Kim England is a work of art and a definite choice for that special Nantucket lady, $1,500/2,000.
A monumental International Sterling Silver flatware service comprising a 14-piece place setting for 12 (192 pieces) in the Puritan Pattern is presented in a serpentine mahogany box with multiple drawers which lock when closed. With the rising price of silver, this is a solid investment. Estimated $5,000/7,000.
Works coveted by the late craftsman of Nantucket Stephen Swift lead the furniture alignment with ten high backup cherry dining chairs (estimated $ 10,000 / 12,000) and the trestle dining table (estimated $ 6,000 / 8,000), a new and as found 18th Century American Flat Top highboy is a gem estimated $2,000/3,000, English Chest on Chest, circa 1800, tiger maple, mahogany and bamboo chests of drawers, and contemporary dining chairs including three sets of English elm and fan-back Windsors, one set designed and retailed by the Late Wayne Pratt round out the selection of furniture.
Michael Vienneau scrimshaws only one panbone (whale’s jaw) a year. His 2001 panoramic harbor view characterizes the island’s economic and cultural swing from a gritty, seafaring community – with its camels, whaling bark, and shipyards - to a chic summer colony’s iconic skyline, her steamship ferry, and the Yacht Club’s 1926 inaugurated Rainbow Fleet. Estimated $6,000/8000.
Decorators and Collectors will note Regency and Georgian tea caddies, rare Steuben animal forms including a clear crystal dragon designed by Bernard X. Wolff estimate $700/900 amongst 19th Century blue and white Canton, Famille Rose and Rose Medallion porcelains, Majolica, Inuit soapstone carvings, doorstops, Diamond and Baratta for Stark needlepoint carpets and hand-knotted wool oriental rugs.
Local craftsmanship of renown worldwide by sailors parked at the Nantucket factory, Nantucket baskets by veterans Stephen Gibbs, Sherwin Boyer, José Reyes. It is estimated that a WILLIAM SEVRANIA NIDE of 7 round swing handle baskets is estimated that $ 4,000 / 6,000 are offered among other works by contemporary manufacturers. (16 lots)
With its first 19º c. Architecture, cobbled village rails, and main street mansions, Nantucket, then the world whale capitol, with its 140-year-old tradition in a sea colony summer colony sprinkled by salt, covered farms From Privet embody a truly unique material culture.
Rafael Osona Auctions is highly regarded for consistent and exceptional offerings in quality Fine Art, Nantucket Baskets, Americana, Maritime, Scrimshaw & Decorative Arts, Estate Jewelry, Carpets, and more. He is a third-generation antiquarian, respected expert in the fields of Maritime Arts and Nantucket baskets. He is a 41-year master in the discrete sale of privately-owned antiques, fine art, and custom décor to global patrons. The auction house is a family enterprise.
Live, in-person preview: June 30, 1, and 2 July from 10 am to 5 pm at the American Legion Hall, 21 Washington Street, Nantucket Island, Massachusetts.
Users can bid live online for their favorite items on 3rd July 2021, 9:30 AM EST at www.bidsquare.com
About Bidsquare
Bidsquare is a curated online auction marketplace and technology service provider. Bidsquare.com is where collectors go to discover and bid on rare and authentic fine art, antiques, and design from leading auction houses and dealers. Bidsquare is the destination for individuals and collectors seeking exceptional, one-of-a-kind pieces, with new, unique property added every day. Visit https://www.bidsquare.com to view all auctions.
