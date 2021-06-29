RegScan Updates US Guidance Documents & Forms
RegScan, Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of their collection of US guidance documents and forms for all 50 US states, DC, and select US territories.WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegScan, Inc., a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability professionals, is pleased to announce the expansion of their collection of US guidance documents and forms for all 50 US states, DC, and select US territories. RegScan guidance documents and forms cover various topics within seven main categories: Air, EHS Management, Emergency Planning & Response, HazMat and Chemicals, Health and Safety, Waste, and Water.
RegScan now provides over 10,000 state forms and guidance across those categories, a collection unmatched by any other EHS content provider in the industry. Frequency of changes depends on the state. These forms and guidance are updated by RegScan on a quarterly basis by a team of editors and experts. Through the RegScan Watchlist change management tool, users can be notified of changes to either collection for any state.
“This collection of primary source material is a must-have for our clients with operations in the US,” said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc. “While most of the time, you will be able to find the critical answers you need in the regulations themselves, in many cases our searchable collections of guidance documents and forms will provide the answers our users need.”
RegScan guidance documents and forms give companies the full-text coverage/primary source for key US state regulations. Guidance documents and forms are provided in PDF format and can be searched standalone or in conjunctions with the regulations. For more information or to schedule a demo of guidance documents and forms, visit: https://www.regscan.com/products/us-guidance-documents-forms/
About RegScan
Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, RegScan has provided compliance solutions for Health, Safety, and Environmental practitioners at Fortune 1000 companies for over 30 years.
RegScan delivers on-demand global EHS compliance and sustainability solutions. RegScan clients have confidence that they have most accurate and up-to-date information available to strengthen compliance and sustainability programs regardless of where in the world they operate. RegScan serves companies and professionals across industries, including Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Logistics, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, and Governments.
