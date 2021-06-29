Person of Interest Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1300 Block of Madison Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, June 28, 2021, in the 1300 block of Madison Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:35 pm, the person of interest approached the victim at the listed location. The person of interest snatched property from the victim then fled the scene.

The person of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5yPEl5NsAY

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.