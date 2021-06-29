Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 28, 2021, in the 400 block of N Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:29 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report for a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the individuals to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Detective’s investigation revealed that the juvenile male, mentioned above, was involved in an exchange of gunfire with an unknown suspect that resulted in injury to the adult female.

On Monday, June 28, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

