Subscription Box Makes Supporting Local Easy
Shopping local supporting small businesses is the backbone of America. Sample Oklahoma offers a subscription box that does just that!
Resilience is woven deeply into the fabric of Oklahoma. Throw us an obstacle, and we grow stronger.”NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses have an unending need to find support and advertising help, and Sample Oklahoma has been a game-changer for local businesses through the State of Oklahoma. As a first of its kind, Sample Oklahoma aims to support local businesses and nonprofits through the purchase of a Sample Oklahoma Subscription Box.
— Brad Henry
With a passion for supporting the Oklahoma community, Sample Oklahoma dropped a new subscription model earlier this year, that does just that.
As the first Oklahoma subscription box model, Sample Oklahoma offers a first-rate experience for subscribers, local businesses, and charities alike. Sample Oklahoma's new technology platform bridges the gap for a thriving Oklahoma network by uniting companies and nonprofits to join forces to benefit the community.
By vetting an exclusive number of businesses, focusing solely on businesses that are strongly aligned with the values of the nonprofits selected and local to the community, SOK helps cultivate a partnership that is thriving by boosting sales, visibility, and increasing employee productivity.
Due to the increased demand for businesses to find new ways to promote, sell, and succeed, Sample Oklahoma is looking to partner with Oklahoma entrepreneurs and vendors who are looking to expand their business into the hands of hundreds of Oklahomans who are already shopping and supporting local. SOK works with new entrepreneurs who are wanting to launch a business as well as established businesses who would like to test a new product or just reach a new demographic.
Vendors can apply to join the platform by sending an email to info@sampleok.com
"The concept of Sample Oklahoma was born out of the need for a sustainable way for local Oklahoma nonprofits and businesses to thrive. The marriage of the two concepts is revealed in this new idea of SampleOK. Sample Oklahoma is a comprehensive one-stop shop for all things Oklahoman. It’s a unique chance for Oklahoma makers, artisans, farmers, and businesses to have a steady flow of new income. To Shop Local is to SampleOK."
