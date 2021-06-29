Single Lane Ohio Route 7 Closures Beginning Wednesday June 30

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, beginning Wednesday, June 30, 2021, there will be alternating single lane closures on Ohio Route 7 Northbound and Southbound through the I-70 overpass. These closures will take place Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and continue for approximately two weeks. There will be no closures from 12 p.m. on Friday, July 2 through 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com​ . Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

​