Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,001 in the last 365 days.

Single Lane Ohio Route 7 Closures Beginning Wednesday June 30

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, beginning Wednesday, June 30, 2021, there will be alternating single lane closures on Ohio Route 7 Northbound and Southbound through the I-70 overpass. These closures will take place Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and continue for approximately two weeks. There will be no closures from 12 p.m. on Friday, July 2 through 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. 

 

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com​. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

You just read:

Single Lane Ohio Route 7 Closures Beginning Wednesday June 30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.