AACUC Announces Dean of the DEI Leadership Academy for Financial Professionals

Dr. Michelle Nearon

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) today announced Dr. Michelle Nearon, the Associate Dean for Graduate Student Development and Diversity of Yale University, has accepted the position of Dean of AACUC’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Leadership Academy for Financial Professionals. The DEI Leadership Academy for Financial Professionals will invite financial professionals and industry partners to commit to change through further illuminating diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We are excited to have Dr. Nearon as our Dean for AACUC’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leadership Academy for Financial Professionals,” said President and CEO Renee Sattiewhite. “Her experience in both teaching and administration makes her a perfect fit for our team. I look forward to working with Dr. Nearon to help expand our DEI footprint and social impact.”

Dr. Michelle Nearon is the past immediate Board Chair for Bethpage Federal Credit Union. She was named Board Chair in 2017, making her the first female to serve in this position. A skilled leader, Nearon joined Yale University in July 2008 as Assistant Dean and Director of the Office for Diversity and Equal Opportunity in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. In June 2015 she was promoted to Associate Dean for Graduate Student Development and Diversity. She is a member of the Yale Board of University Health and serves as Chair for the Graduate School’s Climate and Inclusion Committee. She provides the strategic vision and leadership to build and maintain a supportive campus community where graduate students from diverse backgrounds and experiences are supported in their intellectual, social, and professional pursuits. Nearon received her B.S. and M.S. degrees in aerospace engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brooklyn Polytechnic University, respectively. She earned her Ph.D. from Stony Brook University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering in 2000. After graduating, she remained at Stony Brook University until June 2008 as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering while also simultaneously serving as the Director of Recruitment and Diversification for the University’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences.



About AACUC

The AACUC is a 501c3 non-profit organization created in 1999 to increase the strength of the global credit union community through professional development and advocacy. It has become an all-encompassing organization for individuals (professional and volunteers) in Credit Unions, Insurance, Regulators, Consultants and other entities in the credit union industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union industry adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle and providing knowledge of how credit unions can become more diverse and inclusive. Learn more at aacuc.org.