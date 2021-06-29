Season Two of the Flip My Florida Yard TV Series Seeking Interested Homeowners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), the Flip My Florida Yard (FMFY) television series is seeking nine Florida homeowners who want help “flipping” their yard into a Florida-Friendly landscape.

The FMFY team will work with the selected homeowners to determine how to flip the yard, develop a landscape design and bring it to life. This may mean replacing plant beds, installing irrigation systems and/or rethinking current maintenance practices. Depending on the size and needs of the landscape, a yard or a portion of the yard could be flipped.

The FMFY show will travel to homes around the state for the ultimate Florida-Friendly makeover, transforming selected yards to help protect and conserve Florida’s natural resources through science-based landscape practices. The landscape designs are based upon the nine principles of Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL): right plant, right place; water efficiently; fertilize appropriately; mulch; attract wildlife; manage yard pests responsibly; recycle yard waste; reduce stormwater runoff; and protect the waterfront.

To learn more or sign up to be considered for season two, visit Want Your Yard Flipped? - Flip My Florida Yard.

DEP has partnered with UF/IFAS for over two decades and provided grant funding to administer the successful statewide FFL program. Floridians are encouraged to use low-maintenance plants and environmentally sustainable practices to save time, energy and money while protecting the state’s unique environment.

Starting July 2021, season one of FMFY will be streaming on the Discover Florida channel.