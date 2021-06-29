St Albans Barracks // Vandalism

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A202333

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/28/2021 at approximately 1042 hours

INCIDENT LOCATIONS: VT RT 105, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism

ACCUSED: Under investigation

VICTIM: William Irish

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which yellow spray paint was used on the driveway of a private residence in the town of Sheldon. The spray paint was used to write a phrase that incorporated a racial slur and a phrase translated as aggression towards law enforcement. This was discovered by the homeowner on or about Friday, June 25, 2021 and reported to the State Police in St Albans on Monday, June 28, 2021. The phrase was painted on the north side of the residence facing towards the household, which indicated the suspect(s) would have stood in Irish’s driveway to write the words. The phrase would be upside down in relation to passing motorists along VT RT 105. The paint has since been covered over at the expense of the homeowner. At this time there are no witnesses or suspects, but the incident is under active investigation. Local residents were contacted for possible video evidence of the incident.

The State Police has informed the Attorney General’s Office of this incident under the Bias Incident Reporting System.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov