Building Design Revealed for The Skills Center Collaborative in Tampa
The Skills Center Collaborative aims to help level the playing field in education, health and workforce readiness for underserved Tampa youth.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The conceptual designs for The Skills Center Collaborative, a 55,000 square foot state of the art facility in East Tampa, have been revealed. The Skills Center Collaborative is a joint partnership with The Skills Center and four Black led nonprofit organizations: Computer Mentors Group, Girls Empowered Mentally for Success, Men of Vision and CDC of Tampa.
The Skills Center acquired the property in April with the assistance of CapEx Advisory Group, GEMM Development and The Reinvestment Fund. Architectural firm Wannemacher Jensen will design the building’s renovations and expansion. The facility will include a job training and education room, a health and nutrition demonstration kitchen, three gymnasiums, multipurpose areas, co-working offices and event space.
“For the last 14 years, we've been fortunate to build the relationships necessary to make the vision for The Skills Center Collaborative a reality -- a place where every young person will have the opportunity to attain the skills needed to excel in life and work,” said Celeste Roberts, Executive Director of The Skills Center.
The $13 million project is expected to create 180 jobs, serve 3,500 youth and produce economic impact of more than $25 million in East Tampa over the next five years. It is being financed through a combination of private capital and public and philanthropic funding, with early support from the Spurlino Foundation, MLSE Foundation, the Vinik Family Foundation, Bloomin’ Brands and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.
Sponsorship and naming rights are available as The Skills Center raises the remaining $4 million to complete the project. The facility will open in Fall 2022.
About The Skills Center
The Skills Center, created in 2007, is a sport-based youth development nonprofit (501c3) that intentionally utilizes athletics as the mechanism to create change through academic support, life skills, mentoring and health & fitness for youth ages 3-18 in Tampa Bay. Using sports as a powerful learning tool, youth learn how to transfer and apply the skills learned naturally through sports to other environments in their lives, such as at school, at work and in their community. To stay up to date on the latest news from The Skills Center, follow @theskillscenter on Facebook and Instagram.
The Skills Center
comms@theskillscenter.org
Communications Department
+1 813-703-1324
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn