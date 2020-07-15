Benefits Beyond Hydration™: VOSS Introduces VOSS Plus™ To Active Consumers
Brand Debuts First Premium Functional Water; Prioritizes Distribution to First Responders With Donation of More Than 600,000 BottlesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VOSS has made its official debut into the functional water category with the introduction of VOSS Plus™, premium water with a blend of 74 trace minerals and electrolytes sourced from the coastal seas of Iceland.
VOSS Plus is the first premium functional water to use Aquamin®, a plant-based multi-mineral complex. Unlike other mineral sources used in food, beverages and supplements, Aquamin® is derived from seaweed, which absorbs trace minerals from surrounding seawater, including calcium, magnesium and potassium. This form of absorption, coupled with Aquamin’s unique structure, produces a neutral tasting, mineral-rich ingredient.
In light of the evolving coronavirus pandemic, VOSS donated its first 50,203 cases of VOSS Plus to COVID-19 relief in effort to provide essential hydration to those who need it most. As part of the product’s nationwide rollout, VOSS dedicated and prioritized shipping resources to distribute 602,436 bottles of VOSS Plus to various hospitals and relief organizations to support first responders fighting the pandemic on the frontlines, as well as individuals and families in need.
“We are committed to ensuring that our products are available to those who need it most,” said Glenn Hartman, Chief Executive Officer of the Americas at VOSS. “With the launch of VOSS Plus coinciding at a time when hydration and readily available bottled water is critical, we are honored to debut the product while offering our support to the thousands of doctors, nurses and other first responders working tirelessly each day to fight the pandemic on the frontlines.”
VOSS Plus joins VOSS’ existing portfolio of premium still, sparkling and flavored sparkling water products, as the brand’s inaugural functional innovation, and will be a focus of the brand’s recently launched "Live Every Drop" campaign, which aims to inspire consumers to get all they can out of life.
To support the Company’s focus on sustainability, VOSS Plus was developed with the environment in mind. In addition to its sustainable formulation process, VOSS Plus features 100 percent recyclable packaging -- from its unique blue tinted bottle which is made with high-grade, BPA free 100 percent recycled PET plastic, to its food-grade plastic cap.
“At VOSS, we pride ourselves on providing premium water products of the purest quality, while striving to protect the environmental resources from which they originate. VOSS Plus is our first offering to feature a 100 percent recycled PET bottle, so consumers can feel good not only about what they are putting into their bodies, but also into the environment,” continued Hartman. “As people continue to seek more on-the-go options to fuel their active lives, there is increased demand for premium, functional water products, and we see tremendous growth opportunity for VOSS in the thriving functional water category.”
VOSS Plus is now available in 850ml single bottles and 6-packs, and can be purchased in-store or online at select retailers nationwide. For more information about VOSS Plus including where to buy, please visit vosswater.com.
ABOUT VOSS
The extraordinary VOSS purity is matched only by its breathtaking bottle design, which uniquely conveys the distinction of the water within. Now an icon, VOSS is celebrated globally in over 50 countries, in a variety of sizes with unique and universal appeal. Tailored for different consumption occasions, VOSS’ legacy water is still and unflavored sparkling in glass. The portfolio also includes flavored sparkling, available in the EU, U.K., U.S., Australia, Canada & Mexico. This range includes unique and refreshing flavor combinations such as Lemon Cucumber, Tangerine Lemongrass, Lime Mint, Strawberry Ginger and Raspberry Rose – all containing zero calories and no sugar or artificial sweeteners. All products within the portfolio are available in glass and high-grade PET.
