Blo Blow Dry Bar Reopens In Jersey City Under New Ownership After One Year Closure Following Coronavirus Shutdown
Blo Franchise Partner Commits to Helping Community Re-emerge from Lockdown Through Grooming & Self Care - Offers $39 Blow Outs from March 27 - April 10JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, the original and largest blow dry bar franchise in North America, is excited to welcome new ownership to its Jersey City location. Located on the ground floor of The Morgan at Provost Square in the Powerhouse Arts District of Downtown Jersey City, and conveniently situated near the Grove Street Path, Blo Jersey City will reopen on Saturday, March 27 with $39 blow outs through Saturday, April 10. The 1,000 square foot location first opened in September 2018, and had since closed its doors as of July 2020 shortly after coronavirus restrictions called for the mandatory statewide shutdown of personal care and nonessential businesses.
“As stay at home orders and social restrictions slowly begin to lift, we are fortunate and excited to be reopening at a time when the Jersey City community and country as a whole is beginning its post pandemic road to recovery,” said Kari Valcich, new owner of Blo Jersey City and multi-unit franchise partner with two additional Blo locations in Franklin Lakes, NJ and Greenwich, CT. “For many, physical maintenance, grooming regimens and beauty rituals are central to their sense of identity. Whether people are seeking to resume their pre-pandemic self care routines, or simply need some post pandemic pampering, we’re excited to be a part of the process by helping them look and feel like their best selves.”
"We are thrilled to have Kari, a successful Blo franchisee, reopen this prime location in Jersey City,” said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. “We are so pleased that Blo can be part of the revitalization of the market post-Covid, bringing back jobs and offering services that the community values."
Blo Jersey City is staffed with a team of experienced, expertly trained stylists and makeup artists, who undergo intensive training and continued education to master the latest beauty trends and techniques. Blo offers a variety of everyday and special occasion hair and makeup services, including blow outs and styling; up dos and braiding; hair and scalp enhancements and makeup application.
Blo uses an array of luxury hair care and color care products by UNITE and Color Wow, as well as a full spectrum of professional skincare and mineral-based makeup from Glo Skin Beauty. All products are paraben, sulfate and cruelty free, and available for purchase on location.
Blo Jersey City also offers a number of in and out of bar beauty perks and services including:
* Blo Bridal: In-bar or on-location, Blo Bridal is an affordable luxury to get brides and their entourages tressed to impress.
* Blo on the Go: On-location beauty services for any occasion. From special events and fashion shows, to pop-up braid bars, to a simple house call, Blo will get you pampered pretty wherever flawless hair and/or make-up is desired or required.
* Blo Party: Add a little pamper to your party. Featuring a sleek, sophisticated design, upscale ambiance and lush white furnishings with pops of pink, Blo offers customized experiences to suit a variety of occasions, from an intimate beauty themed brunch, to an exclusive VIP event, to the ultimate birthday (blo)out for Blo Babes of all ages.
* Mane Squeeze Membership: Become a rewards member to maintain your mane and enjoy product discounts and membership perks including a complimentary birthday blow out.
* Blo Tab: For those who love a good blow out but prefer to keep it casual, open a Blo Tab for discounted blow outs that never expire.
Appointments can be booked online, by phone at 201.743.3010, or via the Blo app available on iTunes and Google Play. Unlike many full-service salons, Blo Jersey City is open by appointment as early as 7am or as late as 9pm seven days a week. Walk-ins and same day appointments can also be accommodated based on availability and operating hours, which have temporarily been adjusted due to evolving restrictions and regulations surrounding COVID-19.
Blo Jersey City will host an official grand reopening celebration later this year, where it will debut an enhanced in-bar experience, including a complimentary refreshments menu and in-bar lounge area as well as special in and out of bar specials. To stay up to date on the latest news and promotions, follow @BloJerseyCity on Instagram and like @BloBlowDryBarJerseyCity on Facebook.
ABOUT BLO BLOW DRY BAR
Blo Blow Dry Bar is the original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across North America and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.
ABOUT BLO JERSEY CITY
Located on the ground floor of The Morgan at Provost Square in the Powerhouse Arts District of Downtown Jersey City, and conveniently situated near the Grove Street Path, Blo Jersey City offers in and out of bar hair and makeup services. As of 2021, Blo Jersey City is owned and operated by Kari Valcich, a former New York City entertainment executive, mom of three, and multi-unit franchise partner with two additional Blo locations in Franklin Lakes, NJ and Greenwich, CT. For more information, or to book an appointment, visit https://blomedry.com/jersey-city-nj/
160 Morgan Street, Suite 3 | Jersey City, New Jersey 07302
e: blojerseycity@blomedry.com | p: 201.743.3010
FOLLOW BLO JERSEY CITY ON INSTAGRAM & FACEBOOK
@BloJerseyCity | @BloBlowDryBarJerseyCity
Kristin Sommers
BRAYA for Blo Blow Dry Bar - Jersey City
+1 973-715-3230
kristin.sommers@brayaus.com