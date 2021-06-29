COVID-19 Daily Update 6-29-2021

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 85-year old male from Nicholas County. “Our hearts go out to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians ages 12 and older can stop the loss of life by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,837), Boone (2,178), Braxton (1,014), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,881), Calhoun (388), Clay (543), Doddridge (643), Fayette (3,552), Gilmer (886), Grant (1,312), Greenbrier (2,892), Hampshire (1,927), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,582), Harrison (6,192), Jackson (2,254), Jefferson (4,798), Kanawha (15,492), Lewis (1,285), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,293), Marion (4,649), Marshall (3,537), Mason (2,061), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,178), Mineral (2,979), Mingo (2,759), Monongalia (9,396), Monroe (1,221), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,312), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,329), Raleigh (7,089), Randolph (2,855), Ritchie (760), Roane (663), Summers (866), Taylor (1,280), Tucker (546), Tyler (746), Upshur (1,968), Wayne (3,179), Webster (544), Wetzel (1,390), Wirt (457), Wood (7,947), Wyoming (2,055).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton, Hardy, Kanawha, Mingo, Raleigh, and Wayne counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for thevaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

Brooke County

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Grant County

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Marshall County

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV