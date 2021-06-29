COVID-19 Daily Update 6-29-2021
DHHR has confirmed the death of an 85-year old male from Nicholas County. “Our hearts go out to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians ages 12 and older can stop the loss of life by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,837), Boone (2,178), Braxton (1,014), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,881), Calhoun (388), Clay (543), Doddridge (643), Fayette (3,552), Gilmer (886), Grant (1,312), Greenbrier (2,892), Hampshire (1,927), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,582), Harrison (6,192), Jackson (2,254), Jefferson (4,798), Kanawha (15,492), Lewis (1,285), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,293), Marion (4,649), Marshall (3,537), Mason (2,061), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,178), Mineral (2,979), Mingo (2,759), Monongalia (9,396), Monroe (1,221), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,312), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,329), Raleigh (7,089), Randolph (2,855), Ritchie (760), Roane (663), Summers (866), Taylor (1,280), Tucker (546), Tyler (746), Upshur (1,968), Wayne (3,179), Webster (544), Wetzel (1,390), Wirt (457), Wood (7,947), Wyoming (2,055).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
Brooke County
Clay County
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
Grant County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lincoln County
Logan County
Marshall County
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Wyoming County
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV