CINERGY CELEBRATES TEACHERS WITH 2021 HEROES CONTEST WINNERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinergy Entertainment is pleased to announce the winners from its 2021 Cinergy Heroes social media contest where students and families recognized incredible teachers with a personal video nomination. Elementary school category winners include Lindsey Chelette from First Odessa Christian Academy (Odessa, TX), Michelle Ortiz from Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary (Fort Hood, TX), and Gabbie Velasquez from Gonzales Elementary (Odessa, TX). Middle school and high school category winners include Angela Walton from Insight (Virtual) School of Oklahoma (Tulsa, OK) and Holly Aguilla from Young Women’s Leadership Academy (Midland, TX). All hero teachers were awarded free movies for a year, $200 Target gift card for classroom supplies, and movie passes and game cards for students.
“I was absolutely flabbergasted that my students felt so strongly about me and took the time and effort to nominate me as a Cinergy Hero,” Holly Aguilla, Spanish teacher at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Midland, said. “I don’t know that I’m a hero, but I try to be a positive role model for my students. I hope that I make them feel important, special, and of value every time they come to my class or see me on campus. I want them to know that the things they will appreciate most in life are not the things that may come easy to them, but the things they work for. Effort makes all the difference.”
“Cinergy is about celebrating the magic of movies, entertainment, family, and community,” Traci Hoey, Vice President of Marketing at Cinergy Entertainment, said. “In the past year and a half, teachers have had to navigate new technology, learn new ways of teaching, and provide new levels of student support as they re-tooled their classroom experience for online learning in the face of Covid. Now more than ever, we recognize them as true heroes who make a difference in the lives of our Cinergy families and communities. That’s something to celebrate.”
The Cinergy Heroes social media contest is hosted each year in April and May to align with Teacher Appreciation Week. Students and families are encouraged to nominate a teacher with a 30-60 second video explaining why their teacher is a hero.
For more information, contact: Zoe Rocke, Marketing and Events Coordinator, zrocke@cinergy.com.
About Cinergy
Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc was crowned Top Family Entertainment Center of the World by IAAPA in 2019 and is a regional operator of now 7 luxury cinema and entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 65 screens and 50 lanes of bowling. All Cinergy centers feature luxury recliners, mixed drinks, and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, certain Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, axe throwing, laser tag, escape rooms, virtual reality, and elevated ropes course with zip lines.
Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.cinergy.com
