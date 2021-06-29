Red Clay Dance Company Expands Board Members with three new additions
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Clay Dance Company is excited to announce the addition of three new members to its’ Board of Directors: Derrick Manuel, Kendell Lebray and Tia Miller. Board service will begin on July 1, 2021. As the organization moves into its’ new dance facility and continues to implement its’ strategic growth plans, all to better deliver on its’ impact and mission, the Board of Directors will play an integral role in achieving success in these efforts.
“We are very excited to have Derrick, Kendell and Tia join the Board of Directors of Red Clay Dance Company. Each of their professional and community experience will be essential to the Board’s continued success and growth. Looking forward to working with them,” said Catrina Franklin, Board Chair of Red Clay Dance Company.
“It is truly a treasure to connect with community leaders that have a true desire and commitment to supporting the vision of your organization. I am elated to have Derrick, Kendell and Tia join our mission driven work at Red Clay Dance Company!” stated, Vershawn Sanders-Ward, Artistic Director & CEO
Also, effective July 1, 2021, Sara Ziglar, 9-year member of Red Clay Dance Company, will transition from Artistic Associate/CEEP Program Manager into a newly created role of Director of Education & Community Partnerships. In this new capacity, Ms. Ziglar will oversee the organization's robust education and community-based programs and initiatives.
“Ms. Ziglar has been an integral part of the organization's growth and development over the past 9 years, and we are confident that under Sara’s leadership these programs will continue to represent creative excellence in the field of arts education and youth development.” said, Vershawn Sanders-Ward, Artistic Director & CEOA search for a new CEEP Program Manager is underway.
Red Clay Dance Company is a Black, female-led, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt for-purpose organization that awakens "Glocal" Artivism through creating, performing, and teaching dances of the African Diaspora.
Red Clay Dance Company is a Black, female-led, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt for-purpose organization that awakens "Glocal" Artivism through creating, performing, and teaching dances of the African Diaspora.
