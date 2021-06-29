Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Joins UKG Technology Partner Network

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employment Screening Resources® (ESR), a leading global background check provider, today announced it has joined the UKG Technology Partner Network, a collaborative ecosystem of organizations led by UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) to foster innovation and elevate the employee experience.

ESR’s integration of its global background screening services with UKG Pro will benefit employers and job applicants with better efficiency, reduced administrative work, faster access to information, and real-time sharing of data to better support data-driven insights during the hiring process.

“ESR is pleased to announce our partnership and integration with UKG to jointly serve the needs of our mutual clients,” said Dawn Standerwick, vice president of strategic growth, ESR. “The integration with UKG Pro ensures a streamlined, efficient process for users and applicants. It’s more important than ever for critical information to be pre-populated to save time and assure an excellent experience for every candidate.”

UKG Pro is a global HCM suite designed for large and medium-size enterprises that helps HR teams manage every aspect of the lifework journey, including recruiting, payroll, talent management, AI-powered employee sentiment, and HR service delivery.

“UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative technology partner ecosystems wholly focused on the HCM industry, providing innovative integrations that empower and engage employees,” said Mike May, senior director, UKG Technology Partner Network at UKG. “Providing a great technology experience not only drives user adoption, but it also helps organizations engage and retain their workforce.”

In October of 2020, Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) was named the #1 background screening firm for enterprise organizations and was ranked #1 in quality of service by HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening.

ESR believes companies deserve a background screening partner that consistently delivers fast, accurate, affordable, and compliant information through an innovative solution that supports compliance with ever‐changing laws. ESR can be found on the UKG Marketplace at https://marketplace.ukg.com/en-US/apps/329301/esr-esr-assured-compliance.

About Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) is a leading global background check provider that was named the #1 screening firm for enterprise organizations by HRO Today in 2020. ESR is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and undergoes annual SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type 2 audits. People Matter. Make Good Choices. To learn more about ESR, visit www.esrcheck.com.