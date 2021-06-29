Business Reporter: Private labels’ moment to shine
How can retailers leverage consumer trust earned by their sustainability efforts and resilience?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Lisa Bahmann-Rocher, New Business Development and Pre-Sales at Trace One, a collaborative retail business platform for CPGs (consumer-packaged goods) explains how recent market trends have created a perfect storm for own labels to enhance their status on the market.
The havoc the pandemic wrought on the supply chains of national brands has revealed private labels’ edge on resilience. Retail customers both in the US and Europe flocked to them in unprecedented numbers appreciating their availability and low prices. However, it remains to be seen whether private brands can keep their recently earned popularity post-pandemic.
To make the most of this rare opportunity, retailers need to rethink their private brand strategy identifying areas where they can outperform national brands. They need to focus on how they can harness increasing consumer demand for not only new, innovative products but also healthy - low-fat, low-sugar, low calories, low salt – foods and sustainable packaging. Retailers embracing these needs with a consistent approach across all their private labels will stand a better chance of increasing shopper loyalty.
Trace One’s Product Lifecycle solution is an end-to-end solution that covers the entire product development process. It ensures speed to market with first time right specification and meet continually regulation requirements to drive consumer trust.
To learn more about what a retail business platform can do to increase brand loyalty, watch the video.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Trace One ••
We’ve created a global community of 5,000+ brand owners spanning more than 100 countries. Our smart solutions let them collaborate and innovate on remarkable products worth over $300 billion every year. We’ve been helping them create products that consumers really want since 2001, through bigger (and faster) thinking.
https://www.traceone.com/en/
Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here