Austin Gastroenterology opened second HyGIeaCare® Center in Lakeway, Bee Cave, TX
Austin Gastroenterology's second location opened for business to provide patients with HygiPrep® and HygiRelief®
As a patient-focused group we prioritize our patients' treatment, comfort, and convenience. Our patients will now be able to benefit from HygiPrep® and HygiRelief® in the Bee Cave area.”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Gastroenterology and Hygieacare Inc. announce the opening in June 2021 of a second Hygieacare® Center to serve Austin Gastroenterology's new offices and endoscopy center in Bee Cave, TX.
— Dr. Benjamin Havemann, of Austin Gastroenterology
Hygieacare offers an alternative to conventional preparation for colonoscopy, and replaces the oral prep, effectively cleansing the bowel using a gentle infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. This means patients may forgo many of the elements that make traditional bowel prep inconvenient and/or undesirable. Over 17,000 patients have chosen Hygieacare to date with excellent outcomes and very high patient satisfaction.
Using the same warm water infusion method, Hygieacare also offers relief to patients who suffer from constipation. HygiRelief® has been proven safe and effective for more than 2,000 patients. All patients had relief and enthusiastically remarked on how much better they felt afterwards.
“As a patient-focused group we prioritize our patients' treatment, comfort, and convenience. Our patients will now be able to benefit from HygiPrep® and HygiRelief® in the Bee Cave area.” says Dr. Benjamin Havemann, of Austin Gastroenterology.
“Austin Gastroenterology and Hygieacare have experienced safe and excellent outcomes in thousands of satisfied patients in the Shoal Creek location and we are thrilled to open a second Hygieacare Center in the new Bee Cave location,” said Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of HyGIeaCare® Inc.
The convenience of HygiPrep
HygiPrep is performed in a clean and comfortable environment prior to the patient’s scheduled procedure. A trained technician provides instruction and is available for support throughout the appointment. A gentle gravity-flow stream of warm water flows into the bowel through a sterile, disposable nozzle inserted into the rectum, comfortably and discreetly evacuating the colon as stool is loosened. Water continually flows until the colon is cleansed. HygiPrep typically takes about one hour.
About Austin Gastroenterology
Austin Gastroenterology is the first and largest group of physicians in Central Texas specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of gastrointestinal diseases. AG is one of Texas' most trusted names in gastroenterology, and has earned the reputation as Central Texas' best choice for internal health, with expertise in gastroenterology, capsule endoscopy, irritable bowel disease (IBD), hepatology (liver), hepatobiliary systems and research. AG has more than 35 board-certified GI physicians providing care from Georgetown to Kyle and all points in between. For more information on Austin Gastroenterology, please visit https://www.austingastro.com/ .
About Hygieacare, Inc.
Hygieacare Inc., a US Delaware corporation, commenced operations in 2015 with a goal of creating a new standard of care to ensure patients are ready for colonoscopy utilizing the FDA cleared Hygieacare® System. Hygieacare (www.hygieacare.com ) establishes Hygieacare Centers in partnership with Hospitals and Gastroenterologists who refer their patients with a prescription to perform a simpler and easier bowel prep for colonoscopy, performed prior to colonoscopy. The HygiPrep replaces the traditional oral preparation that is so difficult and even impossible for many patients. Gastroenterologists are also referring patients who are not responding well to laxatives for Constipation Relief at the Hygieacare Centers with excellent patient satisfaction. Hygieacare Centers are currently operational in Austin TX, Bee Cave TX, Norfolk VA, Jackson MS, Cincinnati OH, and Rockville, MD/DC. Other Centers are currently in planning and build out phase in the US.
