BOXER-6642-CML: Stellar Performance for Industrial Computing
The BOXER-6642-CML fanless industrial box PC delivers the performance of 10th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors in a low-profile industrial grade solution.
With the innovative design of this solution, we can deliver greater performance and lower cost compared to previous generation models.”TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, a leader in industrial PC solutions, announces the BOXER-6642-CML fanless industrial box PC. Powered by 10th Generation Intel® Core™ desktop processors, this innovative solution delivers higher performance with greater value in a low-profile form factor perfect for deploying in tight spaces.
— Raven Hsu
The BOXER-6642-CML is the first fanless industrial PC from AAEON to offer the 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3/i5/i7/i9 and Intel® Celeron® processors (formerly Comet Lake) up to 35W TDP. Utilizing a desktop socket-type chipset, the system delivers greater performance value compared with systems deploying mobile chipsets. Additionally, the system the system can be easily scaled or upgraded to match the performance needs of any application. With up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, the BOXER-6642-CML ensures top end processing performance to support a wide range of industrial applications.
One key feature of the BOXER-6642-CML is its low-profile industrial design. At only 54mm in height, the system can fit into any tight space, making it easier to deploy right where it’s needed. The system also features a wide voltage input (10 to 35V) and provides consistent operation without loss of performance in temperatures from 0°C up to 45°C. The BOXER-6642-CML is built with fanless construction, keeping dust and other contaminants out, allowing for reliable, long lasting operation.
One of the ways users and developers can take advantage of the BOXER-6642-CML system’s capabilities is through its broad expansion support. The system features an M.2 2280 (M-Key) slot driven by PCIe 3.0 [x4] with support for fast NVMe SSDs. It also delivers M.2 2230 (E-Key) to support a range of functions including Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity. The BOXER-6642-CML is also built with a full-sized Mini Card slot which supports PCIe and mSATA, set via the BIOS.
The BOXER-6642-CML offers a flexible range of I/O features to connect with a wide range of devices and controllers. The BOXER-6642-CML offers four serial COM ports, four USB3.2 Gen 2 ports, and two Gigabit Ethernet ports, providing support for Intel® vPro and Intel® AMT, enabling remote monitoring and control. The BOXER-6642-CML also delivers storage flexibility with NVMe support, mSATA, and 2.5” SATA III (6.0 Gbps) storage devices. The BOXER-6642-CML can also easily connect with cellular networks thanks to onboard SIM card slot, allowing for even more flexibility to communicate with wide area networks.
“The BOXER-6642-CML delivers great performance value for clients and developers thanks to its slim design and the 10th Generation Intel Core desktop socket-type processors,” said Raven Hsu, Product Manager with AAEON’s System Platform Division. “With the innovative design of this solution, we can deliver greater performance and lower cost compared to previous generation models.”
AAEON offers manufacturer and OEM/ODM services to help deliver a solution for any application. From industry leading service and support to I/O customization and more, helping reduce deployment costs and time to market.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
