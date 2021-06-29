Update: Royalton Barracks / Family disturbance, search for suspect

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21B202030

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021

LOCATION: 315 E. Bethel Rd., Randolph, VT

INCIDENT NATURE: Family disturbance/search for suspect

ACCUSED: Cyle Carpenter

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/28/2021 at approximately 2:00 pm, Vermont State Police received a call that Cyle Carpenter, 21, of East Bethel Rd. in Randolph, Vermont was threatening family members in the residence, and was believed to be armed with a gun. While Vermont State Police troopers were responding to the area, Carpenter fled the scene and was last known to be in the area of South Randolph Rd. and the Vermont Technical College campus. Vermont State Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed East Bethel Rd. and South Randolph St. as well as issued a lock down on the Vermont Technical College campus. Law enforcement patrolled the area, and Carpenter was located and taken into custody without incident. Carpenter was processed and cited to appear on 06/29/2021 at 1230 hours at the Vermont Superior Court Orange County Criminal Division on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. Carpenter also had active arrest warrant out of Lamoille County for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Carpenter was jailed at Southern State Correctional Center for lack of bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/21 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,500

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

***Initial news release, 5 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021***

The campus of Vermont Technical College in Randolph was locked down Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021, while the Vermont State Police searched for a suspect in a family disturbance who was reported to be armed.

Police located the subject, Cyle Carpenter, 21, of Randolph, on the college campus and took him into custody without incident at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. A heavy police presence was on scene during the search for Carpenter. No injuries were reported. The suspect was not armed at the time of his apprehension.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and no further information is available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

