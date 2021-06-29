First Dive Grand Bahama Event with sharks and shipwrecks set for July 19-23

Grand Bahama, year after year, receives the award for ‘Best Dive Destination for Big Animal Encounters,’ by Scuba Divers Readers’ Choice.” — Aram Bethel, Dive Executive at BMOTA

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Bahama Island, known for its award-winning beaches, spectacular dives and amazing sea life, has just added the first ever Dive Grand Bahama Event, which is slated for July 19-23, 2021, in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The thrilling five-day event is organized by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA) in conjunction with Pelican Bay Resort, UNEXSO and Bahamasair and will feature Bahamas Dive Ambassadors, open water certified divers, and local divers.

Divers joining in on the Dive Grand Bahama Event can expect to experience customized and certified two-tank open water dives around Grand Bahama’s famous dive sites including shallow and wall wrecks, reefs, and dolphin and Caribbean reef shark encounters. In addition to the many dives, participants will also experience a welcome reception, city tour and dive seminar.

According to Aram Bethel, Dive Executive at BMOTA: “Grand Bahama, year after year, receives the award for ‘Best Dive Destination for Big Animal Encounters,’ by Scuba Divers Readers’ Choice. No other destination offers the dive diversity and plethora of activities that Grand Bahama has, from its amazing blue holes and world’s largest underwater cave systems to its thrilling large Tiger, Hammerhead and Lemonhead shark encounters.”

“Based on the pent-up demand and interests our verticals team (Donna Ash and Deckery Johnson) received from travelers, and divers in particular, all of whom are ready to getaway, recharge and experience nature again, we made a decision to conduct this very special event. Not only does it showcase our beautiful dive product and destination, but it also generates additional revenue for the island,” Bethel said.

“Due to limited availability of hotel accommodations at Pelican Bay, staffing at UNEXSO as well as discounted airline seats on Bahamasair (promotional code: 00MXD951), only the first 40 divers will be able to participate in this program,” Bethel pointed out.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

