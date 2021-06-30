Key Housing Announces Featured Central California Corporate and Short-term Housing Winner in Lompoc California
Key Housing, a provider of corporate housing in California cities including cities such as Lompoc, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara, announces its Central CA.
Central California shares the beauty of all of California without the traffic and hassles of either Southern California or Northern California.”LOPAC , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service serving all of California including Central California communities such as Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Santa Barbara, is proud to announce its Central California designee for featured complex for July 2021. The winning apartment complex is "Windscape Village," located at 1300 N L St, Lompoc, CA 93436, USA. The complex is just minutes from Vandenberg Air Force Base, which is a major employer and center of activity in Central California.
— Bob Lee
“Central California shares the beauty of all of California without the traffic and hassles of either Southern California or Northern California,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “For those coming to Central California such as Lompoc or for military or business issues at Vandenberg Air Force base, our designated winner of Windscape Village is an excellent choice for short term, corporate, or serviced apartments in and around Lompoc and indeed all of Santa Barbara county."
To browse the listing, visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/windscape-village/. The listing explains many of the key features that make it ideal for a person seeking corporate housing in Santa Barbara housing. For example, since the complex is ideally situated at the north end of Lompoc, it is within walking distance of shopping centers, movie theaters, restaurants and is also conveniently located to parks, schools, Lompoc Airport, Highway 1 and - of course - Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The community offers the busy business traveler a wealth of amenities and exceptional recreational opportunities. These spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans come complete with carpeting and window coverings, well-appointed kitchens with refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and abundant cabinet and counter space; private patio/balcony, large closets and much more. Residents can even enjoy an invigorating game of tennis or basketball, relax in one of the warm whirlpool spas or take a refreshing swim in one of the two sparkling pools. Persons who want to go up to the Central Coast to browse available short-term housing can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-area/central-coast/ or contact the helpful staff at Key Housing. After all, finding short term rentals in California is never easy. Most smart business travelers use a service such as Key Housing to find hard-to-find yet incredible values in corporate housing, short-term housing, and even furnished or serviced apartment units.
