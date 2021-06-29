Teleflex, Ambu, and Medtronic Lead Global Anesthesia Disposables Market Following COVID-19

Laryngeal masks are a relatively new device and are still being adopted into many healthcare environments. Because of this, the market for these products is expected to grow faster than the others.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research in the global anesthesia disposables market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. While the overall market experienced a decline in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, iData forecasts that demographic factors, increasing popularity of laryngeal masks, and the acceptance of disposable devices will encourage significant growth.

According to iData's Global Report for Anesthesia Disposables, the global market was estimated at just over $760 million in 2020. This market experienced a substantial decline in 2020 following COVID-19 headwinds due to the mass cancellation of surgeries. However, the market has started to recover moving into 2021 and is expected to reach almost $1 billion by 2027. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis covers four product groups, anesthesia circuits, anesthesia masks, endotracheal tubes, and laryngeal masks. Among the four products, the largest segment of the anesthesia disposables market is the laryngeal masks. In the long run, the market for laryngeal masks is expected to recover and continue its trend of steady growth. This is attributed to an increase in the use of laryngeal masks as an alternative to endotracheal tubes in some cases, and the increased affordability of laryngeal masks due to increased competition in the market.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Teleflex, Ambu, and Medtronic are the leaders followed by Medline and Vyaire. Intersurgical, Smiths Medical, and Flexicare are trailing the leaders by a substantial margin, pushing for a larger share of the global market. There is a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

