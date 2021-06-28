Shaftsbury Barracks/ Traffic Stop VAPO Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B301769

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/28/21 at approximately 1630 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Street Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Stanley J. White III

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, MA

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation on North Street in the Town of Bennington. An investigation during the stop led to the arrest of Stanley J. White for violating a protection order which was issued in Massachusetts. The protected person of the order was a passenger within the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

White was subsequently transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks where he was processed and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/02/2021 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/02/2021 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421