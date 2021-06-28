City of Lauderhill Named PSC Helping Hand

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s Public Service Commission (PSC) is recognizing the City of Lauderhill as its June PSC Helping Hand for assisting with outreach during Older Americans Month in May. Senior programs and services are provided through the City of Lauderhill Parks and Recreation Department, with most activities taking place at the Herbert Sadkin Community Center or, due to COVID-19 restrictions, remotely over the past year. With appropriate COVID-19 precautions in place, Lauderhill’s Senior Center Coordinator Terri Johnson shared the PSC’s information on scam awareness and prevention, energy and water conservation, as well as the Lifeline Assistance telephone/broadband discount program through its senior programs and services. As always, the PSC’s consumer assistance analysts are also available at 800-342-3552 to provide further information or answer any follow up questions. “For senior residents in need, the City of Lauderhill provides vital resources and services, and we are pleased to have them as an outreach partner,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “Especially during COVID-19 restrictions, I want to commend Lauderhill for ensuring our outreach materials reach area seniors so that they can continue to access and benefit from our information.” Each quarter, the PSC highlights a partner agency or organization whose clients are eligible for the federal Lifeline program and/or need help reducing energy and water bills. Through these PSC Helping Hand partnerships, the Commission shares vital information to help consumers stretch their resources to meet their monthly bills and become aware of scams that target utility customers. “We are pleased to be recognized as a PSC Helping Hand,” said Terri Johnson, Senior Center Coordinator, from the City of Lauderhill’s Parks and Recreation Department. “Our Parks and Recreation Department and Herbert Sadkin Community Center promote health, dignity, and quality of life throughout the aging journey. The PSC’s materials help our clients in their everyday lives and help our seniors continue to enjoy life.” Look for all the PSC Helping Hand outreach partner recognitions on the PSC’s homepage, www.floridapsc.com, under Hot Topics. About the City of Lauderhill Parks and Recreation Department The City of Lauderhill Parks and Recreation Department provides certain senior programs, including daily, weekly, monthly, and annual activities and events, with some held virtually during COVID-19. Most senior program activities take place at the Herbert Sadkin Community Center, located at 1176 NW 42nd Way, Lauderhill, Florida. These activities and programs include exercise classes, dominoes, socialization, bingo, yoga, water fitness, coffee and tea time, and many other activities that are rewarding to the senior community. For more information, call 954-321-2450 or visit Lauderhill-fl.gov/seniors. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.