Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Announces Triad Acquisition by McGraw Hill
Triad’s acquisition by McGraw Hill will allow Triad to reach a broader audience with its educational products and services.
About a year ago, it was time to develop and execute an exit strategy that would protect their corporate culture, employees, and their legacy.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm, announces Triad acquisition by McGraw Hill. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been a trusted advisor to Triad Interactive for many years and acted as its legal team in their sale to McGraw Hill.
Triad Interactive focuses on providing educational web-based software for students striving to continue their education and a full range of management tools for instructors. McGraw Hill is a publisher providing educational resources for students of all levels from Pre-K to Professional and internationally. Triad’s acquisition by McGraw Hill will allow Triad to reach a broader audience with its educational products and services.
“I met Cheri Manning and Cathy Swinson 25 years ago when they needed legal advice to establish Triad Interactive as a software development company,” stated Barney Goodman, Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. He went on to say, “As their lawyer, I watched them build a fine company over the years. About a year ago, it was time to develop and execute an exit strategy that would protect their corporate culture, employees, and their legacy. McGraw Hill was the perfect fit as Triad can continue its mission under their wings."
To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide, as well as Toronto and London. The firm was founded by U.S. Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For more information, visit: www.DBLLawyers.com.
About McGraw Hill
McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.
About Triad Interactive
Headquartered in Washington DC, Triad Interactive is the developer of SIMnet® – a simulated Microsoft Office learning and assessment application. More than 1,000,000 students worldwide have used the SIMnet program for Microsoft Office skills assessment. Triad develops both the educational content and the software platform through which the content is delivered.
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
