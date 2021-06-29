CDC: Overdose Deaths Continue to Rise in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Waismann Method® Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center

After a decrease in opioid use disorder and overdose fatalities last year, addiction and deaths are on the rise again.

When patients come to our facility, we provide a safe and effective opioid treatment program to help restore their lives.” — Michael H. Lowenstein, MD, MPH, Medical Director, Waismann Method®

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waismann Method® team sounds the alarm on the latest CDC stats concerning the rise of overdose deaths in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, showing another example of why we need immediate action to provide accessible mental health and effective drug treatment.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now predicts a record-breaking number of drug overdoses in 2021. The overwhelming majority stem from fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Fentanyl is a medication often used legally to treat patients with chronic pain, but it has increasingly become the primary drug smuggled into the country. On the street, fentanyl is known by various names, including Apache, Dance Fever, Friends, Goodfella, Jackpot, Murder 8, or Tango & Cash.

Fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs, including meth, coke, heroin, and MDMA. Since it takes very little fentanyl to produce a high, it accentuates the already addictive properties of these other drugs and can be produced much more cheaply. The increase in potency makes illegal drugs much riskier than ever before. Users do not always know what is in the illicit drug nor how strong it is. This can lead to more severe addictions and a higher possibility of overdose.

A fentanyl overdose can lead to serious health impacts, including death. When someone overdoses on fentanyl, their breathing can slow or even stop. In addition, a drug overdose decreases oxygen intake in the brain and results in hypoxia. Hypoxia can lead to severe brain damage, comas, or death.

PREVENTING OVERDOSES AND TREATING FENTANYL ADDICTION

To prevent deaths, many police agencies and first responders now carry naloxone as an emergency treatment to help prevent deaths when an overdose occurs. This may treat the initial symptoms and allow users to live, but it does not treat the underlying problem or reduce the addiction. For that, users must turn to professionals.

Clare Waismann is a Substance Use Disorder Certified Counselor (SUDCC) and Registered Addiction Specialist (RAS) at Waismann Method® in Beverly Hills, CA, where opioid addiction and fentanyl patients have been successfully treated for over two decades.

Consistently ranked as the #1 rapid detox center in the US since 1998, the addiction specialists at Waismann Method® describe today’s fentanyl crisis as the “third wave” of the opioid crisis. Illicit fentanyl is primarily manufactured in foreign clandestine labs and smuggled into the US through Mexico by drug cartels and is responsible for as many as 30,000 deaths annually. Thus, fentanyl has become another consequence of the border crisis.

Fentanyl is comparatively cheaper to produce and cheaper for users to buy than prescription painkillers and other opioids. This has fueled wide availability and demand.

Once addicted, opioid dependence can be an exceptionally difficult habit to shake. The continuous use of opioids rewires the brain and makes those with substance use disorders crave ever-increasing levels to reach highs. Unfortunately, for too many, addiction ends in overdose and death.

Professionals of the Waismann Treatment™ have seen a continued escalation in the number of patients seeking fentanyl detox. Waismann’s Medical Director, Michael H. Lowenstein, MPH, MD, has successfully treated thousands of patients. Yet, he knows first-hand the devastating impact fentanyl can have on its users.

“When patients come to our facility,” Dr. Lowenstein said, “we provide a safe and effective opioid treatment program to help restore their lives.” This medically-assisted detoxification program helps patients heal. However, just as important is the personalized assessment of emotional conditions after detoxification is completed, to help improve success rates.

David Livingston, MA, LFMFT, says it is crucial to improve a patient's mental health and treat the underlying causes that led to addiction in the first place.

“Once an individual is detoxed from a substance, they need an experienced therapist to help them understand the factors causing the compulsivity or feeling stuck,” said Livingston. “The causes can vary greatly and are often minimized or not recognized, such as sleep problems, chronic pain, persistent anxiety or depression, fluctuations in mood, or even an inability to relax given unending demands and responsibilities. All of these conditions and many more can drive unwanted chemical dependency.”

It takes a scientific and individual approach to heal. For a full recovery, Professionals working with addiction, need to address both the physical dependence and the underlying psychological factors that led to the individual’s addiction in the first place.