PolicyScope Climate-related Risk Solution Shortlisted by G20/BIS Innovation Hub
BCMstrategy, Inc. Patented Technology Mobilized to Address Climate Finance
We are honored to be short listed and look forward to accelerating our innovation based on feedback from expert mentors in the G20 and BIS communities”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCMstrategy, Inc., the innovation leader in public policy predictive analytics and policy-related alternative data, announced today that its patented PolicyScope Platform has been short-listed in the global TechSprint Challenge organized jointly by the Group of Twenty and the BIS Innovation Hub. The official announcement identifying the TechSprint short list teams can be found here: https://www.bis.org/press/p210625.htm.
— Barbara C. Matthews
BCMstrategy, Inc. proposed using its patented PolicyScope process to focus on climate-related financial risks and disclosure issues identified in the G20/BIS Problem Statement 1. “We are honored to be short listed and look forward to accelerating our innovation based on feedback from expert mentors in the G20 and BIS communities as we join together to tackle one of the great challenges of our generation: making it easier to find more granular and comparable data regarding both climate-related risks and policy processes pertaining to those risks,” said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc.
About BCMstrategy, Inc. and PolicyScope Data.: BCMstrategy, Inc. quantifies public policy risks using 9+ layers of patented analytical automation without using sentiment analysis. The company’s PolicyScope data helps capital markets acquire advanced insights regarding global public policy reaction functions by delivering machine-readable, objective structured data, numeric values, and a multivariate historical time series covering over 900 key public policy issues. The data has been mapped to 400+ economic sectors and 9 asset class types. PolicyScope dashboards and signals can be accessed through API and FTP feeds (www.policyscope.io). The complete dataset is available to institutional investors through the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point (https://eap.bloomberg.com/catalogs/bbg/products/BCMStrategiesPolicyScopeEdition1).
About the G20/BIS TechSprint: The Group of Twenty, under the leadership of the Government of Italy during 2020, has launched a global technology challenge that seeks to accelerate the deployment of advanced technology solutions to address a range of issues related to the measurement and management of climate-related risks. Companies have been asked to propose innovation mechanisms regarding three key different issues: (i) how to improve climate-related financial disclosures and information dissemination (Problem Statement 1); (ii) how to enhance monitoring and predictive analytics regarding transition and physical risks (Problem Statement 2); and (iii) how to facilitate funding flows for sustainability projects (Problem Statement 3). Competition winners will be announced in October 2021. More details regarding the BIS/G20 TechSprint can be found here: https://www.techsprint2021.it/en/
###
Barbara Matthews
BCMstrategy, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Conquer Headline Risk