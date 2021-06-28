July 1 Marks End of Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles COVID-19 Extensions

For Immediate Release: June 28, 2021

COLUMBUS – About 100,000 driver licenses and 221,000 vehicle registrations with expiration dates that had been exempted under the COVID-19 extension still need renewed before the July 1 deadline, according to Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Registrar Charlie Norman. Failure to renew early could result in long lines at the BMV and fines up to $150 per state law violation.

“We don’t want to see anyone penalized for not renewing in time,” said Norman. “We have heavily promoted the extension through a variety of avenues hoping that all Ohioans are aware of the deadline. Those promotional efforts include media stories, paid ads on social media, and TV and radio public service announcements.”

Those with an expiration date on their driver license, ID, or vehicle registration of March 9, 2020 and after, need to renew by this Thursday (July 1).

Before heading into the BMV, remember to take advantage of the BMV’s virtual queuing system – “Get in Line, Online” and also check out the number of services available to you from the comfort of your own home through BMV Online Services. For more information visit Ohio BMV’s website.

Note to media: If you were unable to schedule time with BMV Registrar Charlie Norman during his allotted media availability, the following prerecorded interview may be used: https://youtu.be/x7kWQXKY_n8

