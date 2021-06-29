Introducing The new Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater in Dry Ridge KY
New dinner theater in Dry Ridge, KY, Barnwood Bravo Theater opens with a Broadway-styled musical "The Güt Life" from Blue Gate Musicals
Not only does this charming show (The GÜT Life) have jokes that will make you laugh, but it also will leave you fascinated as you learn things you may not know about the Amish lifestyle.”DRY RIDGE, KY, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater is pleased to introduce a new attraction, just minutes from the Ark Encounter, located in Dry Ridge, KY. For over a decade, Blue Gate Musicals has been at the forefront of creating original Broadway-style musicals for audiences all over the country. After over a million tickets have been sold, thousands of standing ovations have been given, and hundreds of the most talented actors in America have performed, Blue Gate Musicals announces its newest partner – Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater.
— Broadway World Review – 8/20/20
Join your family and friends for great food & fun at the new Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater featuring the musical comedy, “The Güt Life with the Yoders.”
“… I love stories. I love stories that will tug at your heart. Stories that make you laugh. Stories that make you think. I love all of that. It’s why I love Blue Gate Musicals.” Chonda Pierce, best-selling and Emmy Nominated comedian
“When I saw The GÜT Life!, I laughed so hard that I started crying. The music is so entertaining and inspiring. I have seen many of Blue Gate Musicals’ productions over the years. They are always top-notched!” Darwin Moody – Embassy Music, Nashville, TN
Your meal includes Kellie's Homestead Resteraunt's Famous Fried Chicken with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans, Scratch made Biscuits, Drinks, and Dessert. Following the meal, enjoy the show, “The Güt Life with the Yoders.” Enter the living room of the Amish couple, the Yoders, you’ll be captivated by their hilarious and sometimes heartfelt stories, songs, and interactive
conversation with the audience. The Blue Gate Musicals creative team is led by Dove Award-winning and Grammy Nominated
producer, Dan Posthuma with Martha Bolton (Author of Dear Bob… - Amazon Top-Selling book of Bob Hope letters) and Wally Nason (Internationally recognized script and song-writer) by his side.
“The Güt Life” available at Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater at the Blue Grass Marketplace in Dry Ridge, KY. Tickets available at: https://www.bluegrassmarketplace.com/home-barnwood-bravo-theater or by calling (859) 824-5555.
