DealPoint Merrill Sells Climate-Controlled Self-Storage Facility in Chandler, Arizona in Excess of $16 Million
114,000 square foot climate-controlled self-storage facility was originally acquired in 2015. The sale price exceeded $16 Million.
DealPoint Merrill and its affiliates have established a long-term national track record of success of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings Nationwide.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealPoint Merrill sold its 114,000 square foot climate-controlled self-storage facility in Chandler, Arizona, originally acquired in 2015. The sale price exceeded $16 Million.
DealPoint Merrill's executives, David Frank, CEO, and Sterling McGregor, Chief Investment Officer, handled the sale transaction. Luke Elliott and Kim Brothers of Cushman Wakefield handled the transaction.
About DealPoint Merrill:
With its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, and other offices in Nevada, Ohio, Houston, and New York, DealPoint Merrill and its affiliates have established a long-term national track record of success of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings. The company's senior management team and shareholders have collectively acquired, refinanced, and sold major real estate assets in excess of $1 billion, inclusive of the development and redevelopment. For more information visit our website at: www. dealpointmerrill.com.
