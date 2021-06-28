Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tell-All Book by Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher Released

The Man In The Arena by Eddie & Andrea Gallagher

Navy SEAL Chief (Ret.) Eddie Gallagher

Andrea and Eddie Gallagher

Andrea, Sean and Eddie Gallagher

Mutiny and corruption within the ranks of U.S. military exposed

When President Trump became involved in my case, the truth became secondary, and my family was used as a political football. This is our first chance to set the record straight.”
— Navy SEAL Chief (Ret.) Eddie Gallagher
WASHINGTON DC , UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited tell-all book by Navy SEAL Chief (Ret.) Eddie Gallagher, The Man in the Arena: From Fighting ISIS to Fighting for My Freedom, is now available in wide-release, according to Ballast Books’ CEO Andy Symonds.

The Man in the Arena is Chief Gallagher’s complete account of what really happened in Mosul when a wounded ISIS fighter, after an intense battle with American and Iraqi forces, was brought to a SEAL compound for treatment and later died. Gallagher was falsely charged with his murder and other war crimes, spending nine months in confinement before going to trial.

“Despite being acquitted of all major charges, the media continues to portray me as a monster,” said Chief Gallagher. “When President Trump became involved in my case, the truth became secondary, and my family was used as a political football. This is our first chance to set the record straight.”

The book is a shocking, raw expose, revealing never-before-divulged details about how and why several disgruntled junior platoon members conspired to frame Chief Gallagher, and why the SEAL leadership failed to back him. Gallagher exposes rampant corruption throughout a military justice system that denied him his rights at every turn, tormented his family, and attempted to strip him of his freedom, rank, SEAL trident, and other military honors.

Chief Gallagher’s wife, Andrea, who fought tirelessly to free her husband during their ordeal, co-authored the book, and there are chapters from 14 others who were there, including former Congressman Duncan Hunter, former NYPD police commissioner Bernie Kerik, and operators who were on the ground in Iraq.

The book includes 27 QR codes that link to the full trial audio, video of investigators’ interviews, and the accusers’ text message threads.

“The jury spoke two years ago when they found me not guilty of all major charges,” said Chief Gallagher. “We wrote the book so, for the first time, the public could hear our side of the story. But people don’t have to take my word for it—that’s why we included the QR codes. Listen to the trial audio, watch the NCIS videos, and decide for yourself. “People always tell me, if our life was a movie, no one would believe it.” –Andrea Gallagher

The Man in the Arena is available at www.eddiegallagherbook.com and everywhere books are sold.

About Ballast Books
Ballast Books is an independent publisher innovating the way authors bring and market their books and ideas to the world.

For more information or press inquiries, contact

Mary Beth Albertini/Andy Symonds
Ballast Books
marybeth@ballastbooks.com
