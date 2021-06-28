United Futbol Academy Metro Atlanta Participates in Cleat Donation Drive
Donated cleats support underprivileged soccer players in metro Atlanta and HondurasATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Futbol Academy Metro Atlanta, a top soccer club in the Southeast, was honored to host a soccer cleat donation drive on tryouts held on Thursday, June 3. Rocco Meyerhoff, a member of the UFA U16 boys team, conceptualized the drive that supported Upper 90, an organization that uses soccer to give back to the underprivileged in metro Atlanta as well as Honduras.
“UFA’s mission is to serve the community, and this cleat drive gives us that opportunity along with supporting soccer players in an entirely different country,” said UFA Metro Atlanta Executive Director Jon Akin. “Soccer is a sport that should be accessible to everyone, and we are honored to do our small part and will continue collecting and donating gently used cleats throughout the year.”
Meyerhoff’s leadership in organizing the cleat drive has made him a role model for other UFA Metro players. After completing tryouts, brothers Nik and Ajay Blosfeld, who are in their second year with UFA, took the cleats off their feet as a donation to Upper 90. Players, parents, and coaches collectively donated almost 100 pairs of cleats throughout the tryouts.
UFA Metro Atlanta will continue to support Upper 90 and their community by accepting donations through the remainder of the year. For more information about UFA Metro Atlanta, please visit metro.unitedfa.org or follow @UFAMetroAtlanta on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
# # #
Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+1 (407) 592-9259
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter