Human Sex Trafficking Survivors Can Get the Help They Need If We All Work Together

Human Trafficking Victim Red Flags For Human Trafficking Human Trafficking Victims

Attorneys are needed now to help human trafficking victims. Lawyers can play a critical role in representing victims and ending modern day slavery.

"Today, more than ever, I feel the need and urgency to help end human trafficking and sexual exploitation within our society, here at home” — Dr. Louisa Williams

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys are needed now to help human trafficking victims. Stand Against Poverty, Inc., and Initiatives for the Development of Humanity, Inc., are working to end human trafficking and industrial sexual abuse by bringing all who profited from this suffering to justice. Lawyers can play a critical role in representing victims and ending modern day slavery.

Stand Against Poverty, Inc., with the strong participation and collaboration of Ed Kundahl, Ph.D., M.B.A., of ForLawFirmsOnly Marketing, Inc., gives victims a voice and a safe place to take advantage of their legal rights, which can only happen with the help of attorneys. The need to get involved has never been greater, and the time to act is now.

Most of those trapped in human trafficking are women, but there’s a sharply growing number of young men too, mainly due to Industrial Sexual Exploitation, Boy Scouts, and clergy abuse. They became modern-day slaves in a system that sexually exploits them. Human trafficking victims are often subjected to violence, pain, fear, threats, retaliation, humiliation, and death.

Dr. Louisa Williams, the president and C.E.O. of Stand Against Poverty, Inc., and Initiatives for the Development of Humanity, Inc., says, “Industrial Sexual Abuse victims are 65 percent more likely to become sex trafficked. Sex trafficking victims are usually more vulnerable to clergy or institutional sexual abuse. One leads to the other because after a child or a vulnerable adult is sexually violated, they lose a great deal of their inner self, resulting in horrific psychological turmoil.”

Victims Get Protection So They Can Exercise Their Legal Rights

“I have seen and combated abuse, suffering, pain, and poverty throughout the world. Today, more than ever, I feel the need and urgency to help end human trafficking and sexual exploitation within our society, here at home,” Dr. Williams says.

In 2018 she and Dr. Ed Lott started The Human Trafficking Project. Its mission is to protect victims and survivors while seeking justice. Initiatives for the Development of Humanity, Inc. gives safe havens for human trafficking victims of human trafficking and while ForLawFirmsOnlyMarketing, Inc., provides attorneys and media exposure to the cause.

Clergy, Boy Scouts, and any other forms of industrial sexual abuse have been exposed and victims and survivors started receiving compensation, but human trafficking victims are not as fortunate. In 2019, federal multi-district litigation benefiting them was rejected, making the legal process tougher. Last year the COVID-19 pandemic affected the organization’s group homes and courts were closed. Attorneys were not taking human trafficking cases, so victims lacked needed representation.

In March of this year, The Human Trafficking Project’s group homes and safe havens were re-organized and follow C.D.C. guidelines. Thanks to Facebook, Instagram, online influencers, television infomercials, and other conventional lead generation methods, human trafficking victims and industrial sexual abuse survivors are being reached again. They use the program’s 24-hour hotline to get information and help.

Why Choose The Human Trafficking Project?

Participating Attorneys:

The Human Trafficking Project safeguards and limits the chances client(s) retained from the program will withdraw or disappear. We provide a safe and comfortable homes outside the prosecuting jurisdiction, therapy, and transportation to court during litigation. Clients retained by attorneys are protected from their aggressors, making it harder from them to be influenced, intimidated, or threatened. Recipients must maintain contact with their attorney at least once a month, making it less likely they’ll withdraw from the legal process.

The Victims of Human Sex Trafficking:

The Human Trafficking Project works with regional and national safe houses that provide shelter for sex trafficking victims and survivors. Initiatives for the Development of Humanity, Inc., is opening four safe group homes (or underground havens) in four undisclosed U.S. states. Survivors are offered psychological therapy and intervention, life skills, and coaching, closely monitored legal representation, safety, and eventually, freedom.

The Victims of Industrial or Commercial Sexual Abuse:

The Human Trafficking Project helps victims of sexual abuse by scout troops, clergy, churches, clubs, schools, care centers, sports organizations, and people of power. It offers counseling and attorney representation. The project’s partners, Stand Against Poverty’s Legal Support Program and ForLawFirmsOnly Marketing, help survivors retain an attorney so they can be compensated for their suffering and hold traffickers accountable.

The Time to Get Involved Is Now

“Human trafficking and industrial sex abuse are cancers on society, both in the U.S. and worldwide. As the COVID-19 pandemic winds down, society is opening up, and the need to help these victims is greater,” Dr. Williams says.

Contact Initiatives for the Development of Humanity, Inc., today to learn more about how you can help those who need it most. Call Dr. Louisa Williams at 516-972-7171 today.

For More Information, contact Dr. Ed Lott at 855-943-8736 ext. 101 or Dr. Louisa Williams at 516-972-7171

Helping Human Trafficking Survivors Seek Justice-Please call 855-477-8284