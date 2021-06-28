Lane Closures on U.S. 50 in Eastern Carson City June 28-29
CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane closures will take place on U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City June 28 and 29 as the Nevada Department of Transportation patches the highway surface.
Single lane closures will take place on U.S. 50 from Nichols Lane to Arrowhead Drive on the following dates: Monday, June 28: 5p.m.-midnight Tuesday, June 29: Midnight-6a.m. 5p.m.-midnight
Speed limits will be reduced and motorists are advised to follow all road work zone signage. While most delays will be less, drivers should anticipate travel delays of up to 15 minutes.
Small sections of aging roadway asphalt will be patched to reinforce the roadway in advance of a project to fully resurface the highway.
In August, drivers will see additional and more extensive lane closures as approximately two miles of U.S. 50 between Asphalt Drive and Nichols Lane is resurfaced.
SAFE WORK ZONE DRIVING TIPS
- Always buckle up.
- Use alternate routes through work zones when possible
- Leave extra travel time when driving through the work zone
- Follow all posted work zone signage and speed limits
- Pay attention and minimize distractions
- Keep a safe distance from cars ahead, traffic barriers, construction equipment and workers
- Fines can be doubled for speeding in active road work zones
- Plan ahead and give yourself time to reach your destination. Simply dial ‘511’ or log onto nvroads.com before driving for a listing of Nevada highway construction.