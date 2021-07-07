OhioLINK chooses TutorOcean for its eTutoring program
Launching in the fall, students at 20 OhioLINK post-secondary institutions will connect online with trained tutors in a wide range of academic subject areas
The eTutoring program speaks to how institutions are adapting to the new learning environment to assist students with access to key learning support services beyond the typical support center hours.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TutorOcean (www.tutorocean.com), one of North America’s fastest-growing EdTech companies, announced today that it has been selected to support OhioLINK’s eTutoring program, which provides online tutoring to undergraduate students at 20 Ohio 2- and 4-year institutions at no cost to students.
— Will Li, CEO and Co-Founder of TutorOcean
TutorOcean enables college and university students to easily discover, book, and connect with campus support services. It helps student support teams to provide a greater impact on a student’s learning lifecycle to ensure they reach their full academic potential.
“We are excited to be partnering with the OhioLINK consortium,” says Will Li, CEO and Co-Founder of TutorOcean. “The success of the eTutoring program speaks to how institutions are adapting to the new learning environment to assist students with access to key learning support services beyond the typical on-campus academic support center hours.”
OhioLINK is Ohio’s academic library consortium, but also manages collaborative services aimed at reducing the cost of higher education for Ohio students.
“The eTutoring program helped nearly 2,400 students last year,” said Amy Pawlowski, Executive Director of OhioLINK. “We look forward to being able to offer students and tutors better user experiences and technical support through the TutorOcean platform.”
TutorOcean will provide a single platform for OhioLINK eTutoring’s services. Students can set up accounts, filter tutor profiles, easily book a resource that fits their needs and utilize the platform to meet with their tutor. Students will also be able to leverage TutorOcean’s asynchronous workflow to submit writing assignments for feedback on common college-level composition problem areas.
OhioLink eTutoring’s tutors will appreciate access to TutorOcean’s virtual classrooms with built-in whiteboards, collaborative teaching tools, instant messaging, and live video providing an ideal interactive learning environment. To ensure the transition to the TutorOcean platform goes smoothly, eTutoring’s tutors will receive onboarding and training from a dedicated world-class TutorOcean support team.
Please visit OhioLINK’s site (https://www.ohiolink.edu/etutoring) to learn more about its eTutoring program.
About TutorOcean
TutorOcean (www.tutorocean.com) is a global marketplace and virtual learning platform where learners and tutors engage for K-12 and post-secondary subjects, university preparation, peer-led mentoring, and instruction in a variety of arts and hobbies.
Using TutorOcean’s intuitive and integrated online classroom, tutors are able to create a stimulating and effective learning environment to help learners achieve their goals. It’s a place where connections are made instantly, knowledge is shared in real-time, and geographical boundaries are conquered to create a global community that is passionate about lifelong learning.
QuadC, a division of TutorOcean, customizes our unique platform to serve the specific needs of colleges and universities. Today, institutions across North America have customized our platform’s unique capabilities to manage their tutoring, learning support, student recruitment, alumni engagement, and faculty mentoring programs. To learn more visit QuadC (https://www.quadc.io).
About OhioLINK: Connecting libraries, learning, and discovery.
Established in 1992, the Ohio Library and Information Network (OhioLINK) is Ohio’s statewide academic library consortium, serving 88 institutions plus the State Library of Ohio. Delivering both IT infrastructure and content negotiation, OhioLINK provides students, researchers, faculty, and staff with access to valuable digital research collections at a fraction of the cost if those collections were purchased by individual institutions. OhioLINK also connects library services, print, and digital collections among its member institutions and manages collaborative services aimed at reducing students’ cost of higher education in Ohio, including eTutoring and Affordable Learning. A member of the Ohio Technology Consortium of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, OhioLINK creates a competitive advantage for its member institutions and supports student and researcher success across Ohio. Learn more at https://www.ohiolink.edu/.
